Motorola Moto E7 is now official, a couple of months after the Moto E7 Plus launch. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and bagged some certifications. Now, we are confirmed about its specs. First of all, the vanilla and Pro versions are quite similar. Also, these are quite affordable. Moto E7 will start at €110-120 in Europe.

Motorola Moto E7 Lands with a 48MP Camera

See Also: Moto G Stylus 2021 Leak Reveals These Specs

The Moto E7 has come with the MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, which has eight Cortex-A53 CPU cores and an IMG GE8320 GPU at 650 MHz. Also, the E7 has come with 2 GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, users can expand the storage using a microSD card. Also, the phone has a 4,000 mAh battery.

Moreover, the E7 has a 6.5” IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 px (20:9). The phone has come with a dual-camera setup at the back. It has a 48 MP sensor with a 2 MP macro camera. Furthermore, the phone has a 5 MP selfie camera.

Other key specs include the USB-C port, 3.5 mm jack, FM radio, Wi-Fi b/g/n at 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth 5.0. Also, the phone has a fingerprint reader on the back. The phone has 4G connectivity. So, it will not be a 5G phone.

The Moto E7 is coming to Europe this December. However, the availability in the other markets is not known yet.

Check Also: Moto E7 Plus Lands with A Massive Battery