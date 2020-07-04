Last month, Motorola has announced the One Fusion+. Now, the company has unveiled another variant dubbed as One Fusion. The phone has come with some downgraded specs and is available at an affordable price. Motorola One Fusion is for those who can’t afford expensive phones. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Motorola One Fusion is Now Live with These Specs

The newly launched smartphone has come with a 6.5″ FullHD+ notch-less display. The phone has a waterdrop notch to house the 8MP selfie camera. On the other hand, the plus version had a 16MP selfie camera mounted on a pop-up mechanism.

The phone has come with the quad-camera setup at the back. It has a 48MP main camera along with an 8MP ultrawide, 5MP macro, and 2MP depth sensor. Furthermore, the phone has come with a Snapdragon 710 SoC. One Fusion runs Android 10 out of the box. The smartphone has 4GB RAM and 64GB storage onboard. If you are not satisfied with the storage, you can use a microSD card to expand it.

One Fusion has come with the powerful 5,000 mAh battery. It has a fingerprint reader at the back. Other specs include a dedicated Google Assistant button, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The phone will be available in Emerald Green and Deep Sapphire Blue colours. As far as its price is concerned, it will cost around $250. However, the price may variate in different regions.

