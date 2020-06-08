Here comes the second phone of Motorola with a pop-up selfie camera. Motorola One Fusion+ is the new addition to the pop-up selfie camera phones. It is quite an affordable phone and comes with some amazing specs. Let’s have a look at the key specs of the phone.

Motorola One Fusion+ Releases with Pop-up Selfie Camera and These Specs

The phone comes with the 6.5” IPS LCD with 1080p+ resolution and HDR10 support. as mentioned above, it has a 16MP pop-up selfie camera. At the back, we will see a quad-camera setup and a fingerprint reader. The camera setup includes a 64MP sensor alongside an 8 MP ultrawide-angle camera (118°), a 5MP dedicated macro cam and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits.

Furthermore, Motorola One Fusion+ is run by the Snapdragon 730 chipset. It has improved CPU and GPU performance over the Snapdragon 675. It has 6GB of RAM and 128 GB expandable storage. You can expand the storage up to 1 TB.

Other specs include a 3.5mm headphone jack, an FM radio receiver and USB-C port. Moreover, the phone has 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

As far as the pricing and availability of the phone are concerned, it will be available in Europe later this month. However, there are no words when it will be available in other markets including the US. Also, the phone cost around $340. Moreover, it will be available in two colours, Moonlight White and Twilight Blue.

Check Also: Motorola Edge+ will be the Company’s First Phone to Have A 108MP Camera