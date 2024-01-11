NBP Digital launches new mobile app donation feature

NBP Digital launches new mobile app donation feature

The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has embarked on a new initiative with the NBP Digital App to streamline and improve the digital customer experience for account holders, including both conventional and Aitemaad Islamic banking. This innovative feature in NBP Digital app allows users to make donations effortlessly with just a single tap, anytime and anywhere.

NBP customers can now donate to leading NGOs including Edhi Foundation, Saylani Welfare Trust, Chippa Welfare Association, Indus Hospital, and others. This innovation reflects NBP’s commitment to providing a simplified customer experience with the help of digital technology, enabling the Nation’s bank to further accelerate its technological innovation.

 

