Systems Repaired After the Cyberattack with No Financial Data Compromised: NBP

On the eve of Oct 29, the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) encountered a phishing attack and people weren’t able to use the services of the bank. Lately, the national bank has announced that customers’ financial data has not been compromised and “has remained protected, confidential and secured.” Along with that, the systems of the bank are also repaired.

In a tweet on 29th Oct, the State Bank of Pakistan told that the NBP had “reported a cybersecurity-related incident which is being investigated.”

Afterward, the NBP issued a statement which entailed,

In the late hours of the 29th and early morning of the 30th of October, a cyberattack on the NBP’s servers was detected which impacted some of its services.

Now according to a latest announcement, the NBP said it had resolved the threats and repaired the hacked parts of its systems and that “banking services including ATMs and the disbursement of salaries and pensions” will be possible after Nov 1. Furthermore, according to the statement,

Branches will open as scheduled and facilitate customers to ensure that their banking requirements are met as best as possible.

Regarding the cyberattack, the bank said that its teams operated in partnership with the “best-in-class specialist partners” over the last 2 days to tackle the situation. In the statement, the national bank showed gratitude to numerous regulatory bodies for their utmost support and assistance and said it would resume working with multiple stakeholders as it normalizes its services over the next few days.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin earlier this month had informed the National Assembly that on average the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) portals were facing 71,000 cyber-attacks every month.

