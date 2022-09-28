Netflix Launches Game Handles for Users of its Mobile Games

Netflix introduces a new feature that will allow its members to create game handles when they’re playing its exclusive titles. The feature is rolling out to members across both iOS and Android devices. The game handles allow Netflix subscribers to create a unique username that can be used across Netflix’s games, including multiplayer titles like Rival Pirates, where the handles could help identify players, or in other games which include leaderboards like Dominoes Café and Lucky Luna, for example.

Netflix also notes game handles will help players discover other gamers, make friends and play with each other. To use the new game handles feature, Netflix users will first need to download the mobile games onto their devices. Now, sign in with their Netflix credentials. On iOS, the games Rival Pirates and Lucky Luna will allow you to select your in-game handle upon launch. On Android, go to the Games tab within the Netflix app and tap on the banner that says “Create your Netflix game handle.”

This feature is helpful in a way that you do not need to reveal By using personal information, like their Netflix account name or real name. Moreover, Netflix will make it compulsory for a more robust gaming experience. Netflix is also suggesting that “this feature is only the beginning in building a tailored game experience for our members around the world.”

The company confirmed the lineup of games that support game handles. These are

Into The Breach

Bowling Ballers

Mahjong Solitaire

Heads Up! Netflix Edition

Wild Things: Animal Adventures

Rival Pirates

Lucky Luna

Dominoes Cafe

