Netflix’s Popular series “Squid Game” is one of the all-time popular series. Now, Netflix is organizing a Squid Game reality show series in which real-life players will compete for their chance at winning $4.56 million. Fan reaction was divided, as the reality series seems to completely miss the point of the original drama. However, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said that it’s all in good fun and shouldn’t be taken too seriously. He further clarified that the $4.56 million cash prize for the separate series does not undercut his intentions with the scripted drama.

‘Squid Game’ Creator Defends Netflix Reality Series: Fans Shouldn’t Take Things Too Seriously

“I think that even though our show does carry quite a heavy message — and I know that there are some concerns of taking that message and creating it into a reality show with a cash prize,” Hwang said backstage at the 2022 Emmys, via Variety. “However, I feel like when you take things too seriously, that’s really not the best way to go for the entertainment industry. It doesn’t really set a great precedent.”

Reality show “Squid Game: The Challenge” is set to make history as the largest reality show ever. There will be 456 real players competing for a multi-million dollar cash prize. Contestants compete through a series of games inspired by the original show. However, new additions, strategies, alliances, and characters are put to the test as competitors are eliminated around them.

The 10-episode competition series will be filmed in the U.K. The international series, inspired by the Korean drama of the same name, is currently casting.

