New Huawei Mate 50 can link up with Chinese satellite system

With the release of the Mate 50 smartphone, Huawei has become the world’s first smartphone manufacturer to provide satellite messaging capabilities and connections for modern technologies.

With prior speculations indicating that the iPhone is already on its way to provide for the company’s current releases, it exceeded Apple in terms of satellite connections in this latest release from the company. Huawei unveiled the Huawei Mate 50 and Pro to the world, and one feature in particular caught the attention of most tech critics and pundits worldwide.

The Mate 50 also lacks access to super-fast 5G networks because to US sanctions that prevented the business from obtaining the essential chip necessary for this. Instead, the phone connects to 4G networks from prior generations.

However, Huawei says that this is the first public smartphone that can connect to China’s Beidou satellite networking. Beidou, which was finished in 2020, is a competitor to the United States government-owned Global Positioning System (GPS), which is extensively used across the world.

Even if the Mate 50’s new satellite function does not fully use the promise of connecting to orbiting technology, it does provide useful capabilities that customers may utilise in emergencies or other situations when there is no signal. Although it lacks satellite calling and internet access at the moment, it is important to remember that this is a promising start for Huawei’s technology.