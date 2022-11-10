New Minecraft Update Saves Horses – Leaks and Rumors

Updates and fixes are still being rolled out to players via snapshot and preview copies of Minecraft. Mojang is currently working on the next major version, 1.20, scheduled for release in 2023. The “visual refresh” of the Vex foe and other crucial bug fixes including horse suffocation and backseat camel trolling are included in today’s new Java version snapshot 22w45a.

The most noticeable alteration is the Vex’s transformation from a grey flying adversary in the shape of a player to a fairy-like silhouette of roughly the same scale as the Allay helper mob introduced in the Wild Update. Lovely to know that now we have matching fairy helpers and fairy killers.

The Vex model change was requested so much, we planned it a long time ago but could never say anything about it! So happy its out in the open now, I hope you like it. This is the first model revision we've done, so that's very exciting. — JAPPA (@JasperBoerstra) November 9, 2022

The update patch notes do mention that the Vex still has “a little bigger hitbox”. It should make it easier to really fight against them rather than just swing your sword in the air and hope it hits something.

Several crucial tweaks to mob behavior can be found in the “bug fixes” section below. The very first issue addressed is “Horses can suffocate when going through nether portals”. It apparently occurred when a player pushed a horse through a nether portal with a wall too near to it. It spawns the poor mount’s entire head inside the wall. Please be careful when riding horses and always check both directions before crossing the nether portal.

Another issue with the new camel mob that can be experienced in snapshot builds ahead of its full release in the 1.20 update next year. Unlike horses, it can carry two riders at once, with the front passenger taking the reins. Because of this flaw, a passenger in the rear could hit the space bar to activate the camel’s dash ability. However, this feature has been disabled. The only reason is that the passenger in backseat will have to find something else to do on long rides.

Read Also: Best Minecraft Parkour Servers of 2022