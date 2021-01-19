Update: Galaxy fold to receive Android 11

In late March 2020, Android 10 first landed on the Galaxy Fold. The first foldable galaxy is now upgraded to Android 11 and One UI 3.0.0.

This recent update seen at Samsung official website, puts the phone in line with its new sibling that last week got its major Android update. Since then, users in UK and the UAE, enjoying both LTE and 5G models, and have found the upgrade.

The update of the 4G version carries the F900FXXU4DUA1 model number and is officially rolling out in France, India, and the UAE, while the F907BXXU4DUA1 is designed for the 5G model. Furthermore, all updates carry the protection patch to January. You get all the basic features of Android 11 as well as the addition of Samsung, which you can learn more about in One UI 3.0.

Samsung allegedly updated the Galaxy S10 series to One UI 3.0 android version 11 late last month. It was announced that Samsung Galaxy Z Flip earned Android 11-Based One UI 3.0.0. The business also revamped the Galaxy Note 10 series at the same time. Android 11 based One UI 3.0 was also received by the Galaxy S20 FE 5G late last month and now, the company has released another update for Galaxy fold series.