Galaxy S21 Fan edition to launch this year? We got a price hint

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy S21 Fan Edition, the company’s next “affordable flagship” smartphone, is still in the development stage. The Galaxy S21 FE, or simply Galaxy S21 FE, is a long awaited Samsung smartphone that was expected to appear later this year. If the Galaxy S20 FE’s tentative launch date is correct, the Galaxy S21 FE may be released in September.

Although the S21 FE wasn’t officially unveiled, Samsung did indicate at an event last year that it wanted to offer Fan Editions of its flagship phones in the future. In April, a few leaks claimed renderings of the S21 FE, which showed a design that was comparable to the well-received Galaxy S21.

This would be a less expensive, lower-end version of the S21, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. However, the pricing and specification reductions are expected to be minor, with the S21 Fan Edition still a high-end device and priced accordingly.

The Galaxy S20 FE starts at £599 in the UK for the 4G model – it isn’t available in the US and goes up to $599 in the US for the 5G model, so we expect the Galaxy S21 FE to be priced similarly.

Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE is anticipated to perform similarly to the Galaxy S21 and S21+, but with a design that is comparable to the Galaxy S21 and S21+. According to rumours, it will be available in grey, pink, violet, green, blue, and white. It’ll most likely be waterproof, like the Galaxy S20 FE, and have a flat display.

That model number has now been discovered in a test, along with a Snapdragon 888 processor, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11. According to reports, the Galaxy S21 FE will include a 32MP front-facing camera.



