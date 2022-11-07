Honor has just confirmed that its next flagship phone will launch on November 23. Honor is having a special launch event in China from 2:30 PM local time (6:30 UTC). Unfortunately, Honor has not revealed the name of the device. But most probably, it would be Honor Magic5. This phone will come with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset that’s set to debut at next week’s annual Snapdragon Summit.

The Next Honor Flagship Phone is Launching on November 23

The previous reports have revealed that the phone will feature a curved high refresh rate 6.8-inch display with PWM dimming. In terms of cameras, Magic5 will bring a 50MP main shooter with AI ISP tuning. The flagship will also offer an IP-68 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, the phone will come with blazing-fast 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone will also be IP-68 rated and we can expect it to boot the latest iteration of MagicOS based on Android 13

If we talk about the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, its CPU performance has improved by 10%, the energy efficiency is improved by 15%, the GPU performance is improved by 20%, the AI ​​performance is enhanced by up to 50%, and the ISP performance will also be improved a lot. We will get more official information about it in the coming days.

