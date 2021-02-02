NIC Startup DigiKhata wins a grant in Karandaaz FIWC Challenge 2020

The National Incubation Center is proud to announce that DigiKhata, a startup from its 8th Cohort has won a reimbursement grant of up to PKR 15 Million in the Karandaaz Financial Inclusion for Women Challenge 2020.

The challenge was organized by Karandaaz to support businesses that are creating women centric financial products or are developing solutions that enable the adoption of formal financial services by women.

DigiKhata, which is currently incubated at the National Incubation Center, pitched for the challenge with a business that empowers small women businesses with tools to record and recover credit and enabling financial services for their success. The service is available on an app as well as the web, and allows business and personal ledgers to be managed on a smart phone. The all-in-one financial solution allows faster return on credits with timely reminders through SMS and WhatsApp, and provides a seamless experience to users with multilingual support, offline services, and capability to manage accounts for multiple customers.

Adnan, the founder of DigiKhata envisions to accelerate the adoption of financial services by businesses, specially those that are led by women.

“Women financial inclusion, specifically in Pakistan is a major obstacle that bars women participation in business. We, at DigiKhata, aim to remove the barrier and make it easy for women-led businesses to adopt financial solutions for their growth. We believe that financial services should not be a roadblock, rather an accelerator that encourage more and more women to start their own business.” – Adnan-Founder, DigiKhata

The DigiKhata team is excited to win the grant, and aspires to spend it on business development. Currently, the startup is running two lines of businesses- DigiKhata and Digi Dokaan. DigiKhata-which allows small businesses to manage credit has an active user base, while Digi Dokaan-an app which allows users to launch an online store within 30 seconds, is currently under testing. With the reimbursement grant, the team hopes to launch the service soon for businesses to use.