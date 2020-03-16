We have earlier told you that HMD Global is having an event on March 19 to reveal some of the Nokia devices. Just before the launch event, the company has revealed an entry-level smartphone, Nokia C2. The newly launched smartphone is basically an Android Go edition. Let’s have a look at the specs of the phone.

HMD Introduces an Entry-Level Phone – Nokia C2

The phone runs Android 9 Pie Go edition and is powered by a Unisoc chipset. It comes with the 1.4GHz quad-core CPU. As it is an entry-level smartphone, there will be some downgraded specs. Just like, the phone has come with only 1GB of RAM and has 16GB of internal storage. But no worries, you can expand it up to 64GB using a microSD card.

Furthermore, the phone has a 5.7″ display with HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio. Let’s talk about its cameras. The phone has a 5MP camera with a f/2.2 aperture on the back. The same unit is placed on the front to take selfies. Also, there is an LED flash on the back and front as well.

Moreover, the phone has a 2,800 mAh battery with 5W charging support. Other features include an FM radio receiver and 3.5 mm audio jack. The phone is available in two colours- Black and Cyan.

Unfortunately, the pricing and availability detail is yet to be announced. But we hopefully will get it very soon.