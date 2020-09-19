Nokia is having an event on September 22 to launch 7.3. We have also reported that it will not be the only smartphone to launch on that day. Now, another Nokia smartphone has appeared on FCC confirming that the launch is quite imminent. It seems like, Nokia 3.4 will also launch on September 22.

Nokia 3.4 Passes FCC Certification- Launch is Closer

Nokia 3.4 has appeared on FCC certification. The certification has confirmed two variants of the upcoming phone. The two listings from HMD have the TA-1283 and TA-1285 model codes. One model is for the single SIM Nokia 3.4, the other is for the dual SIM version.

Moreover, the phone will have a circular camera setup on the back and a single punch hole in the upper left corner on the front. The back camera setup will have 13MP + 5MP + 2MP. At the front, we will see an 8MP camera.

Also, it will arrive with a Snapdragon 460 chipset. Furthermore, the phone will have 3GB RAM. From the specs, we can clearly say that the coming phone will be an affordable phone. The expected price of the phone will be under $200.

Alongside Nokia 3.4 and Nokia 7.3, two more smartphones will also launch. These could be the Nokia 6.3 and 2.4. However, the company has not revealed any information regarding it. We will get more information regarding the event very soon. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

