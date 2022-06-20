Nokia G11 Plus Surfaced On Geekbench

Nokia G11 is one of the most affordable Android smartphones of 2022 that went official recently. Recently, a plus model of the smartphone surfaced on Geekbench. It reveals that the HMD Global brand is now planning to debut a new Plus version of the same handset. Nokia G11 Plus seems to have many specs in common.

Nokia G11 Plus Will Come With More RAM

Recently, a new smartphone surfaced on Geekbench. This leak is of an alleged “HMD Global Nokia G11 Plus“. This upcoming phone seems to have the exact same specs as its predecessor, Nokia G11. It will come with an ARM processor with 8 cores at 1.61GHz. However, the smartphone will run Android 12 rather than the 11 of the G11. Furthermore, the plus model will come with 4GB of RAM other than 3GB at its launch. Let’s have a look at the Geekbench score:

Other specs of the upcoming plus model are expected to be the same as that of the G11. Nokia G11 is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T606 chipset. It comes with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. Moreover, the Nokia G11 runs on Android OS v11.0 out of the box. It boasts a Li-Po 5050 mAh, non-removable battery. Furthermore, the handset features a 6.5 inches IPS display with 720 x 1600 px resolution.

The camera setup of the Nokia G11 is equipped with autofocus. It comes with an 8MP selfie shooter. The rear camera setup of the handset includes a 13MP + 2MP + 2MP module. There had been no further words regarding this upcoming variant. Let’s see what Nokia offers to its new smartphone. Till then, stay tuned.