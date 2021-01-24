As the new year has started, we have seen a number of flagship devices revealed by the big giants including Samsung, Honor, OPPO and Xiaomi. Another big smartphone manufacturer, HMD Global, is also planning to bring plenty of new Nokia phones in the first and second quarter of 2021.

Nokia is Planning to Launch Plenty of new Phones in Q1 and Q2 2021

According to Nokiapoweruser, HMD Global is preparing to launch a variety of new handsets ranging from Nokia 1.4 all the way up to Nokia 7.3 and 7.4. First of all, Nokia 1.4 will hit the market sometime in February. Most of the phones have already appeared in many renders and specs of many upcoming Nokia phones are already known.

Next on the list are the Nokia 6.3 and 6.4 5G. Both these phones are supposed to launch in late February or early March this year. The phones have appeared on different certification sites with the codename “Quicksilver”. Lastly, we will see the Nokia 7.3/7.4 5G to launch in late Q1 and in early Q2.

Show Some Love! <3



Nokia has not revealed any official information regarding this. However, according to some reports, Nokia plans to launch at least four smartphones with 5G connectivity throughout 2021. The other two 5G smartphones could be Nokia 5.5 and Nokia 8.4. Both these will likely launch in H2 2021.

Check Also: Nokia 5.4 Specs Leak: Check it Out Here