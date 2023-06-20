Rumors have been circulating that Nothing, the technology company founded by Carl Pei, will be unveiling their highly anticipated Nothing Phone (2) on July 11th at 4 pm BST. However, no official announcement has been made by the company regarding this event. The upcoming device has cleared several regional certifications, including the latest NBTC certification, signaling its imminent release in Thailand.

The recent NBTC certification has uncovered the existence of a new smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2), which bears the model number A065. A recent certification has confirmed that a new phone is eligible for release in Thailand. Although the certification does not reveal any specific details about the device’s specifications, it does validate its eligibility for release, as previously announced. An analysis of the device’s available information is currently underway.

Rumored Specs of Nothing Phone (2)

Display Size

Nothing has remained tight-lipped about their highly anticipated flagship device, the Nothing Phone (2). However, recent reports have revealed some noteworthy features of the upcoming smartphone. A new smartphone is set to be released with a spacious 6.7-inch AMOLED display. The display is expected to offer a high-definition resolution and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, promising users an immersive visual experience.

SoC and Android Version

The upcoming release of the Nothing Phone (2) has been confirmed to feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, providing users with top-of-the-line performance capabilities. This news has been verified by reliable sources. According to leaked benchmarks on Geekbench, an upcoming device is expected to feature an impressive 12 GB of RAM and run on the latest Android 13.

OS

Tech company Nothing has announced the release of their latest operating system, Nothing OS 2.0. The new system will be designed to provide users with a more streamlined and efficient user interface. Nothing OS 2.0 will be an overlay on top of the existing Android operating system. In a move to provide long-term software support to its users, Nothing has announced that it will offer three major Android OS upgrades and three years of security updates. This commitment ensures that users can enjoy the latest features and security updates for an extended period of time.

The upcoming release of the Nothing Phone (2) has been announced to feature a sizable 4,700mAh battery. It will provide users with extended periods of usage without the need for frequent charging.

