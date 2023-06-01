In anticipation of its upcoming July release, tech company Nothing has adhered to its customary practice of divulging information about its products, and has shared significant details about the Nothing Phone 2. New details have emerged regarding the battery, display, chipset, camera, memory, software updates, and other features of the device.

Nothing Phone 2 Unveiled Specs

Display

The display size is set to increase, according to sources. In a recent announcement, sources suggest that the Nothing Phone 2 will have an even larger screen size of 6.7 inches, which is 0.15 inches more than the Nothing Phone 1. The upcoming device is anticipated to feature an AMOLED display and is likely to support a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Chipset

The upcoming smartphone is set to be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, a high-end processor that is approximately a year old. Despite its age, the chipset is expected to deliver an impressive 80% overall performance boost. Further details regarding the smartphone have yet to be revealed.

Camera & Memory

According to a recent leak, the Nothing Phone 2 is rumored to feature a main camera with 50 megapixels and optical image stabilization, as well as two additional sensors. The device is also expected to have up to 12 gigabytes of RAM and 256 gigabytes of storage.

Android Version

The upcoming release of the new Android 13 operating system is expected to come with several exciting features. Among them is a semi-transparent design that will give users a unique visual experience. Additionally, the new Android version will support wireless charging, making it more convenient for users to power up their devices. Interestingly, the new Android version will also support satellite communications, which is a significant development in the world of mobile technology.

Software Updates

A confirmation has been received regarding the software update period. The new Nothing Phone (2) is set to receive three years of major updates and four years of security updates, similar to its predecessor. This announcement ensures that users of the Nothing Phone 2 can expect to receive the latest software features and security patches for an extended period of time.

Battery

In a recent tweet, Nothing announced that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will feature a larger battery capacity of 200mAh in comparison to its predecessor, Nothing Phone 1. The upcoming Phone (2) is set to be powered by a 4,700mAh battery, according to recent reports. In a recent interview with Forbes, Carl Pei disclosed this information.

Sustainability

In a bid to prioritize sustainability, Nothing, along with other major brands such as Apple and Samsung, has announced its focus on creating a more environmentally friendly product. The upcoming release of the Phone (2) will reportedly have a reduced carbon footprint of 53.45kg. It is approximately 5kg less than its predecessor. According to recent reports, the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 is set to have a significantly higher amount of recycled materials than its predecessor. Sources indicate that the new device will contain three times more recycled materials than the previous model. In a recent development, it has been announced that the aluminum frame will be entirely recyclable. This news is expected to have a significant impact on the environment, as it will reduce waste and promote sustainability. In a move towards sustainability, Nothing announced that the packaging for the product will now be completely free of plastic.

Price

Tech Company, Nothing has not announced anything about price details for the Nothing Phone 2. However, the company has assured consumers that the product will be accessible to all.

Final Wrap

As the launch of the Nothing Phone 2 draws near, anticipation is building for more information regarding the exact launch date. Nothing has announced that it will be releasing its second smartphone soon. The company has not yet revealed any specific details about the Nothing Phone 2. Let us know your excitement for the new smartphone in the comments section.

