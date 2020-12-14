Now Get 10GB Data with Jazz Weekly Plus offer in Just Rs190 Enjoy an Exclusive Jazz World Discount of Rs. 20

Jazz Brings an exclusive offer for its prepaid customers. Now Get 10 GB with Jazz Weekly Plus offer in Just Rs 190. The offer is available on sale on Jazz World. If you subscribe to this offer through Jazz World, you will also get a discount of Rs. 20. Moreover, Jazz users can use 5120MB of data from 2 AM to 2 PM. The remaining MBs can be used in the remaining time. To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial a USSD code.

Offered Incentives:

5120 MB + 5120 MB (2 AM – 2 PM)

How to Activate the Offer:

To subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *157# OR

Download the Jazz World App to subscribe to this offer and get additional Rs. 20 off

Price:

The offer is available in just Rs. 190

Validity:

The offer is valid for one week.

Terms and Conditions:

The bundle can be subscribed at any time of the day.

To check remaining incentive and validity, dial bundle status code for Rs. 0.06

Bundles will not auto-subscribe and need to be subscribed again upon expiry.

Internet bundle can be subscribed and consumed in 2G/3G/4G networks areas.

Actual internet speed will depend on multiple factors like sim, device, web pages accessed, time of day, number of simultaneous users, distance from 2G/3G/4G site etc.

Overage of Rs.2/MB applies for the internet bundle.

If you do not subscribe to any bundle, base rate will be charged i.e. Rs. 5/MB. Charging pulse will be 512 KB.

The bundle is subject to change at anytime.

