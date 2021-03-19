Now Login to Facebook with a Physical Security Key on Mobile Devices

During the past few years, Facebook has remained in news due to security issues and for sharing personal information of users with other companies. In order to clear the bad image, the social media company is launching new security features on and off. Now, the company wants to make app usage more secure by launching a physical security key feature. The company has made hardware physical security key compatible with two-factor authentication for both Android and iOS.

Two-factor authentication is a security checkup that asks users questions related to something that only they know and carry out the confirmation process by sending code on their phone.

Facebook Expands Support for Physical Security Key to Mobile Devices

Facebook had made a hardware security feature available for desktop users in 2017 and sine then users are availing this authentication method simultaneously along with two-factor authentication.

Public figures and political authorities will be the ones who will get maximum benefits of incorporating physical security keys to their Facebook account as they are the most vulnerable to security lapses.

To set up a security key to your Facebook account, go to account setting > security and login section > two-factor authentication. For more information, go to Facebook official blog regarding this new addition by clicking here.

Moreover, this is not the only feature launched by Facebook to make usage secure on its platform. The company has also started labelling post related to Covid-19 vaccination after the company was accused of spreading fake information and hatred regarding covid shots among users.

While social media plays an important role in our lives these days, such big platforms like Facebook should take the responsibility of making the experience safe, secure and reliable for users.

Also Read: Facebook to Label Authentic Posts About COVID-19 Vaccines