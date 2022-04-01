Now Share YouTube Video links as stickers through Snapchat

Social media platforms keep on bringing new advancements in technology day by day. The new incoming features and updates give benefit to users as they are oriented to give ease to the customers and keep them attracted and stick to the app. Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, revealed that users could now share YouTube video links through the app. So there is no more prerequisite to copy and paste the links.

No more copy-pasting of YouTube Video Links on Snapchat

When the user will share the video on Snapchat, the links will be made into sticker form that the user can apply to their videos and pictures. The friends of the user will see the user’s photo and can click on the YouTube link in the sticker which is pasted on the user’s photo.

How to use the new feature:

To the new addition, the user has to open YouTube and then select a video he wants to share with friends. Then tap on the Share button. Many options of different platforms will appear in front of the user. He has to select Snapchat and can apply the sticker whatever way he wants to. The last step to this mesmerizing outlook on a Snapchat wall is to send the sticker to friends and add it to the Snapchat story.

This new addition to the list of Snapchat’s app features will make sharing the users’ favorite clips and videos way easier and stress-free than in the past. The company believes in visual communication to express feelings. This new partnership will help the company to achieve its goal in a better way.

