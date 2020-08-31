Snapchat is an amazing app that allows you to send images and videos to your pals. This app helps you to connect with your friends, interesting people, and celebrities, who are available on this app. If you are new and want to experience this app so you can download it from App Store and Google PlayStore. You can find people on snapchat in various ways.

How to Find People on Snapchat Without Username or Number?

You will enjoy this app more if you connect with more people. If you don’t know how to grow the list of your friends, then we are going to discuss it in our today’s post. Well, it is very easy to add someone on SnapChat if you know the username and number but if you don’t know the username or number then there are a couple of ways to find someone you know.

Here we are going to tell you how to find someone in the Snapchat app without knowing their username in the first place. You can add your friend with username or number, though it is not easy. However, the unique ways we are going to share will allow you to find friends on Snapchat without knowing their username from an Android or iOS device. As we know that there is no fun in uploading stories without friends. Find People on Snapchat Via Snap Code: Another easy way to find your friend with username is to scan their Snap code. That’s very easy. So here weo go step by step. Step 1:

To start it, you have to ask your friends to send their Snapcode and save that Snapcode in the camera roll of your phone. You can also search in Google for users who have already posted their Snapcode. Well, some Snapchat users also post their Snapcode on YouTube and on some other Social media platform. Step 2:

You need to save the Snapcode you found in your camera roll. Step 3:

Now you have to open your Snapchat app and select “Add Friends” Step 4:

Now select the Snapcode in your Camera Roll and add as your friend.

Find Snapchat Friends Nearby: This is one of the easiest ways to find any person on Snapchat without a username or Snapcode. Anyone can easily find Snapchat Friends nearby by using the “Find Nearby” feature of Snapchat. It must be noted that your friends must have the “Find Nearby” option enabled to appear in your search. These are the following steps which you must follow: Step 1: Launch the Snapchat app on your mobile device. Step 2: Select the “Quick Add” option. As soon as you click on it, Snapchat will look for your Snapchat friends. You can simply add them as per wish.

Find people On Snapchat with Phone Number:

If you have a Snapchat friend’s phone number already saved on your phone and you don’t know the username then you can use their mobile number to search. These are the following steps to add friends by using their phone numbers.

Step 1:

Launch the Snapchat app.

Step 2:

Click on the Add Friends icon located at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3:

On the Add Friends page, click the All Contacts button.

Step 4:

Now, an All Contacts screen will appear. Tap on Continue.

Step 5:

After clicking on continue, an All contacts list will appear and you can easily add friends from there.