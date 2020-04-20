Now Show More Love to Your Friends with Facebook New Care Reaction

During the ongoing circumstances, we need love and affection more than before. Understanding the situation, the social media giant is launching “Care Reaction”, to show your care for your friends and loved ones. During these uncertain times, Facebook has launched these animated, emoji inspired reactions which will make you feel happy. Facebook new care reaction is launched for both website and mobile app users. The new emoji shows a character than is hugging a heart close to itself.

This news about the new emoji with care reaction was revealed by Jane Manchun Wong, a feature sniper:

Facebook is working on a COVID-19 themed reaction pic.twitter.com/B2MBIgjMlu — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 30, 2020

Moreover, the Facebook messenger has also launched an animate purple heart that pulsates. To enjoy this emoji, the user needs to press the old heart reaction for a long time, and users will be asked if it wants to replace it with the new care reaction. User can also return to the original version if it wants to do so.

We’re launching new Care reactions on @facebookapp and @Messenger as a way for people to share their support with one another during this unprecedented time. We hope these reactions give people additional ways to show their support during the #COVID19 crisis. pic.twitter.com/HunGyK8KQw — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) April 17, 2020

This new reaction will start rolling our globally from this week however, if you have out received it you need to be a little bit patient to use it effectively.

