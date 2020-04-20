Now Show More Love to Your Friends with Facebook New Care Reaction

Jawad Ahmad Last Updated: Apr 20, 2020
1 minute read
Facebook new care reaction

During the ongoing circumstances, we need love and affection more than before. Understanding the situation, the social media giant is launching “Care Reaction”, to show your care for your friends and loved ones. During these uncertain times, Facebook has launched these animated, emoji inspired reactions which will make you feel happy.  Facebook new care reaction is launched for both website and mobile app users. The new emoji shows a character than is hugging a heart close to itself.

This news about the new emoji with care reaction was revealed by Jane Manchun Wong, a feature sniper:

Facebook New Care Reaction

Moreover, the Facebook messenger has also launched an animate purple heart that pulsates. To enjoy this emoji, the user needs to press the old heart reaction for a long time, and users will be asked if it wants to replace it with the new care reaction. User can also return to the original version if it wants to do so.

This new reaction will start rolling our globally from this week however, if you have out received it you need to be a little bit patient to use it effectively.

Also Read: Facebook Keeping Pakistanis Safe and Informed about the Coronavirus

Jawad Ahmad

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
>
×
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker