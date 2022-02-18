Students play an important role when it comes to the development of the country since they are the ones to take the country to the next level by coming up with amazing ideas and inventions while serving the country with their knowledge. However, sadly the issues faced by the students in the country are usually unnoticed and this ignorance becomes the hurdle in their development. Catering to this, Prime Minister Imran Khan has launched a new portal for students to register complaints regarding the scholarships, on Thursday 17 Feb 2022. According to him, the 18th Amendment has messed up the whole process and has taken the opportunity from the deserving students to get the scholarships.

Presently the federal government, provincial governments, higher Education Commission and Ehsaas program are giving different scholarships to the students at different universities. The government is trying to centralize the whole system so that no deserved student is left behind. With the centralized system, the students will use the scholarships allotted efficiently and resourcefully.

Now Student can Register Complaints regarding Scholarships through a Portal

The centralized system will also add to the prosperity of Pakistan as the government sets the future courses of the country through these scholarships. Hence, no negligence could be taken in the nation-building. In this respect, the launch of this new portal for the students’ complaints will be a milestone in bringing the views of the students of Pakistan. The complaints will directly reach the prime Minister’s office and he will personally look up to the matter.

This step will open new avenues for the success of the students and will provide them with opportunities to outshine and make their future bright. Moreover, this is not the first time such an initiative has come in light to help citizens directly communicate with Prime Minister, Previously Prime Minister Citizen Portal was also launched which helped citizens to register complaints directly to Imran Khan and his team due to which their issues were resolved swiftly.

