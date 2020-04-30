Nowadays, people are relying more and more on the video conferencing services as they are forced to stay home due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This is the reasons that the tech giant has decided that the Google Meet will be available free for everyone with a Google account and not just enterprise and education customers via G Suite, as was previously the case.

Now Users can Use the Google Meet for Free

Google made the announcement in the blog and said that Google Meet will be free for everyone, however, the availability will be expanded gradually over the coming weeks in a staged rollout.

The post states:

“We’ve invested years in making Meet a secure and reliable video conferencing solution that’s trusted by schools, governments and enterprises around the world, and in recent months we’ve accelerated the release of top-requested features to make it even more helpful,”

According to the blog that everyone can sign up for Meet if they have Google account. Users are also allowed to use the same features which were previously available to business and education users such as simple scheduling and screen sharing, real-time captions, and layouts that adapt to a user’s preference, including an expanded tiled view.