Now Zong Allows its Customers to Make Their Own Package

Following the footsteps of Jazz, Zong has also announced that it would also allow its customers to make a package of their own choice. Zong launched this service in order to help its customers meet their particular digital connectivity needs. Zong has named this service as, ‘Make Your Own Package.’ The new service allows the customers to enjoy freedom and convenience by making their own customized Package according to their needs.

How to Avail the ‘Make your own package’ (MYOP) on Zong?

The zong users can avail ‘Make your own package’ offer by dialing *3031# or directly through the My Zong App. Through MYOP, zong customers will have the option to select the desired validity. There are three options for that including 3 days, 7 days, & 30 days. Furthermore, the users would be able to choose the resources of their own choice including e Social Data GBs for Facebook, WhatsApp & YouTube, Zong Minutes, Other Network Mins, all-purpose Data, and SMS.

After choosing the desired incentives, the users will have to pay through their credit only for the incentives they have selected.

According to a spokesperson from Zong,

The MYOP is yet another testament to Zong’s customer-first approach where our focus is to facilitate our users in the most innovative and flexible ways. Seamless digital connectivity is the first step towards digital inclusion and we hope that MYOP will help plug the existing digital penetration gaps in Pakistan.

As a purely user-centric company, Zong seeks to benefit its customers as much as possible. It is one of Pakistan’s leading telecommunication networks and keeps innovating itself to provide sought-after solutions, services, and offers to its customers

