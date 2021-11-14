OPPO has already revealed its next-gen 125W fast charging technology. However, the company has not launched any smartphones with this technology. But it seems like OPPO has shared this technology with its subsidiary, OnePlus. Now, some reports are claiming that the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the first phone to launch with 125W charging technology.

OnePlus 10 Pro will Launch with 125W Charging Support

Previously, OnePlus has confirmed that there won’t be a T model this year. So we can clearly say that the OnePlus 10 range will be the company’s next flagship series. The company has apparently opted for a Galaxy S21-like camera bump, which will accommodate three sensors.

On the other hand, the handset will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chip. The phone is rumoured to feature a 6.7-inches 120Hz screen and a bigger battery. Just as a quick reminder, the OnePlus 9 Pro’s 4,500mAh cell supports 65W charging and requires 29 minutes for a full charge.

On contrary, the OnePlus 10 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery and will support 125W fast charging. OnePlus’ sister company Oppo is also said to be working on several phones, including the Find X4, that will come with 125W charging support.

Realme GT 2 Pro, Find X4 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, OPPO N series phone, Reno 8 Pro to feature 125W fast charging. pic.twitter.com/AnwtIz4Bog — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 12, 2021

Other than OPPO, Xiaomi has also launched an 11T Pro with a 5,000 mAh battery and 120W charging. However, 125W would be a new record. Let’s see when the phone will be official. Most likely, it will launch in the first quarter of 2022.

