We already know that OnePlus is planning to launch its flagship device, the OnePlus 11 Pro, with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 by the end of this year. The phone is continuously appearing in many leaks and renders. Now, some latest leaks have revealed the OnePlus 11 Pro specs. Let’s have a look at them.

OnePlus 11 Pro Specs Leak: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 100W charging and More

First of all, the OnePlus 11 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 2 SoC. The chipset itself will launch in November at Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit. Moreover, the phone will run Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 out of the box. It will come with up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. There will be another variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage onboard.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 11 Pro will have a 6.7″ QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED screen. It will have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 16MP selfie camera. At the back, the phone will have a 50MP primary camera along with a 48MP ultrawide and a 32MP telephoto unit with 2x optical zoom. The camera system will also come with Hasselblad tuning.

Additionally, the phone will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 100W wired charging. The rest of the OnePlus 11 Pro specs include an alert slider, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and Dolby Atmos support. The smartphone will have a USB-C port at the bottom, and wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6E. It will also support 5G networks.

OnePlus will most likely launch the phone earlier than the OnePlus 10 Pro, which was officially unveiled this year in January. We will get more official information about the phone after the launch of the chipset.

