OnePlus has unveiled the latest addition to its Nord lineup, and it goes by the rather lengthy name of the OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G. It brings an entry-level mix of specs catering to users seeking affordability without compromising performance. Let’s have a look at the detailed specs of the phone.

First of all, the phone has come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 6020 chipset at the helm. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The combination ensures a smooth and responsive user experience, even for users with multitasking needs.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G is Now Official with Dimesnity 6020

The smartphone boasts a sizable 6.72-inch LTPS LCD with FHD+ resolution, promising vibrant visuals and an immersive viewing experience. On the rear, the device sports a 50MP main camera equipped with a 1/2.76-inch sensor and 0.64µm pixels. Complementing this primary shooter is a 2MP depth camera. However, users will find an 8MP selfie camera at the front, ideal for capturing memorable moments with clarity.

In terms of software, the Nord N30 SE 5G runs on OxygenOS 13.1, based on the latest Android 13. This ensures users have access to the latest features, security updates, and an intuitive interface. Additionally, the phone comes with a massive 5,000 mAh capacity and support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord N30 SE 5G comes in Cyan Sparkle and Black Satin colours and is already listed on both OnePlus Global and UAE official websites. The phone will cost around $163. We can expect the N30 SE to appear in more markets in the coming weeks. However, the company itself has not revealed any information regarding its availability in Pakistan. But we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it.

