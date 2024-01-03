OnePlus has been dropping hints about its upcoming OnePlus 12R, creating quite a buzz among fans. Recently, the company shared on its Indian X account a sneak peek into the phone’s design, confirming a January 23 release date. The teaser labelled the 12R as ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’.

Adding to the excitement, OnePlus revealed some intriguing details about the 12R. It boasts an LTPO 4.0 display, promising versatile refresh rates of 72Hz and 90Hz. This technology hints at a smoother and more dynamic visual experience for users.

OnePlus 12R Confirmed with 5,500mAh Battery & LTPO 4.0 Display

OnePlus proudly claims that the 12R will house its largest phone battery yet, clocking in at an impressive 5,500mAh capacity. This marks a 2% increase over the already substantial battery in the OnePlus 12, ensuring potentially longer usage times.

Scheduled to debut alongside the OnePlus 12, the 12R packs some impressive specs. Its display stands at a substantial 6.78 inches and comes fortified with Gorilla Glass Victus 2 for enhanced durability. Powering the device is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip from 2023, paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, promising swift performance for users.

In the camera department, expectations are set high with a projected 50MP IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Charging speeds are likely to be zippy, anticipated at 100W.

The OnePlus 12R is shaping up to be an exciting addition to the OnePlus lineup, with its blend of innovative display technology, robust battery capacity, and powerful performance features. Fans eagerly await its arrival on January 23 to experience the promised ‘Smooth Beyond Belief’ capabilities firsthand.

