OnePlus Explains the Reason for Providing Only 5 Years of Android Updates

Google and Samsung are stepping up their game with promises of seven years of software updates for their latest flagship phones, the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. However, OnePlus is taking a different approach, sticking to four major Android updates and 5 years of security patches for its top-tier devices.

Despite expectations for OnePlus to follow suit, the company is standing firm on its decision to offer a maximum of five years of support for its devices. Recently, OnePlus COO Kinder Liu shed light on their rationale, drawing an unexpected analogy to sandwiches.

Liu explained that while longer software update policies may sound appealing, they overlook a crucial aspect—the overall user experience. He likened a phone to a sandwich, where some manufacturers promise that the “filling” (software) will remain fresh for seven years. However, they fail to address the potential decay of the “bread” (user experience) after just four years. In essence, a lengthy software update policy becomes irrelevant if the phone’s performance deteriorates over time.

To ensure ongoing performance quality, OnePlus subjects its phones to rigorous stress testing in collaboration with TÜV SUD, simulating years of usage to ensure continued smooth and fast operation even after four years. This approach aligns with findings from Counterpoint Research, which indicate that most Android users upgrade their smartphones within a four-year timeframe.

OnePlus’ decision reflects a pragmatic understanding of user behaviour and the evolving smartphone landscape. By focusing on a realistic support timeline, the company aims to maintain optimal user satisfaction and avoid potential degradation of the user experience over time. This approach contrasts with the experiences reported by some owners of older Pixel devices, underscoring the importance of balancing software updates with overall device performance.

In essence, OnePlus believes that extending support beyond its current policy may not make financial sense, especially considering that most users tend to upgrade their devices within a similar timeframe. Additionally, prolonged support could inadvertently contribute to a decline in user experience, potentially negating the benefits of extended software updates.