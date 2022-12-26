Advertisement

We already know that OnePlus is working on its next flagship device, the OnePlus 11. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the OnePlus 11 has appeared in official-looking renders revealing the key design and specs. The teaser image shows that the device would be available with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Because of the TENAA listing, many specifications of the smartphone have already been confirmed. Let’s take a look at what is OnePlus 11 going to look like.

OnePlus 11 Official-looking Renders Reveal Key Design and Specs

First of all, the OnePlus 11 is going to come with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for QHD+ resolution. Its display is not going to be curved. The phone will have a flat display. The device’s display would support a 120Hz refresh rate, 10-bit colours, and an under-screen fingerprint scanner.

Additionally, the phone will come with the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it will run Android 13 out of the box with OxygenOS 13. The circular camera module is in place along with the Hasselblad branding and the sandstone-like finish of the back panel. The upcoming phone will also be available in Green colour. According to the latest information the phone will launch on January 4, 2023. We will get more information about the phone in the coming days. so stay tuned for more updates.

