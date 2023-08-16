OnePlus 12 Specs, Design, Price and Release Date

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 11 at the start of this year. Soon after the launch, rumours started circulating on the internet about its successor. OnePlus 12 will be the company’s next flagship phone that will launch next year. The rumours have already revealed many details about the phone. In this article, we have summed up all the details about OnePlus 12 that we came across. Let’s check out OnePlus 12 design, specs, and potential release timeframe.

OnePlus 12 Design:

The company will follow the name pattern and will reveal the phone as OnePlus 12. The reports have revealed that the upcoming phone will follow the design pattern of its predecessor. Leaked OnePlus 12 renders show the same rear circular camera island. However, the lenses have changed with the addition of a new periscope shooter. The other minor change is the LED flash has moved outside the circular camera island.

OnePlus 12 Specs:

According to the reports, OnePlus 12 will launch with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset with a whopping 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. The display size will apparently remain unchanged at 6.7-inch, with the 2K AMOLED LTPO panel featuring a 120Hz refresh rate.

More likely, the phone will get a massive 5400mAh battery — up 400mAh from the OnePlus 11’s 5000mAh cell. And for speedy charging, the phone will seemingly feature 100W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

If we talk about its cameras, the phone could ship with a 64MP OV64B sensor offering 3x zoom. As for the primary camera, rumours suggest a 50MP Sony IMX9-series 1/1.4″ sensor. The ultra-wide camera might also switch to a new sensor with a 50MP resolution.

When the OnePlus 12 launches, it will presumably feature Android 14-based OxygenOS 14.

OnePlus 12: Price and release date

The OnePlus 11 launched in China right at the beginning of 2023. In February, the company launched the phone globally. The latest reports are claiming that this time, the company could launch the phone by the end of this year in China. The international launch could happen a month later, at the beginning of 2024.

If we talk about its price, the OnePlus 12 will presumably cost more than the 11. The company surprised us with the OnePlus 11’s $800 pricing this year, which was even lower than 2022’s OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the faster chip and telescopic camera could push the OnePlus 12’s price higher. At a minimum, expect a $100 jump in price.

