We already know that OnePlus is working on its upcoming model Ace 2. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders. Now, the phone has seemingly been certified for sale in the Chinese market. The Ace 2 will be the successor to the original Ace launched back in April of last year. However, Ace 2 may arrive sooner in the year than its predecessor did.

OnePlus Ace 2 will Launch Globally as the OnePlus 11R

The new report further revealed that the upcoming phone will launch in India first. Moreover, the phone will launch in countries as a rebranded OnePlus 11R. The certification process revealed that the phone will come with a 5,000 mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support.

The Chinese OnePlus Ace 2 has the model number PHK110. Moreover, the phone will have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The phone will have a 50 MP main camera, flanked by two other shooters on its back. On the other hand, the phone will have either 16 MP or 32 MP.

Additionally, the phone will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz AMOLED display. Moreover, it will run Android 13-based ColorOS 13 in China. If it does launch internationally as the OnePlus 11R, then that model will get OxygenOS 13 instead of ColorOS. It’s unclear at the moment whether this device will have the alert slider or not.

We will get more updates about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates.

