OnePlus Technology Co., Ltd., is going to launch its latest OnePlus 8T smartphone on 14th October 2020. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer company has confirmed a selfie camera upgrade. So, it does not seem that the new phone will offer a 64MP rear sensor.

Moreover, the company’s current range of mobiles offers a 16MP wide selfie camera. The makers of OnePlus 8T has dropped a hint that this smartphone will have a magical ultra-wide-angle front camera.

OnePlus Nord Android smartphone’s selfie camera system also contains a 105-degree 8MP ultra-wide angle along with 32 megapixels wide camera. Furthermore, the latest OnePlus 8T will most probably offer a single front camera, and the megapixels count is still a mystery.

OnePlus Confirm Camera Upgrade of its Latest 8T Smartphone

Besides this, the OnePlus new smartphone is powered by Android 11 Oxygen OS 11 along with Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+).

The wide-angle lens of the 8T cellphone is excellent for taking group photos, and the camera allows a user to capture more of a background. Moreover, the main camera is expected to offer 48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide), 1/1.43″, 1.12µm, omnidirectional PDAF along with Laser AF and OIS. The rear camera of 8T will allow the user to capture detailed images because it is a Quad camera.

Mentioned below are the Quad cameras of a new 8T smartphone:

48 MP, f/1.8, 25mm (wide)

16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 116˚ (ultra-wide)

2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)

5 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

According to a report, OnePlus 8T will offer a 6.55 inches display screen along with a refresh rate of 120Hz. Furthermore, the 8T phone will have a huge Li-Po 4.500 mAh Non-removable battery along with 65W fast charging technology. Now you can quickly charge your 8T phone in less than 40 minutes.

The OnePlus new phone is likely to have 128GB 8GB RAM and 256GB 12GB RAM internal storage. So now you can keep all your pictures and data on your phone.

Besides this, the expected price of the phone is roughly around $700, that is affordable for everyone.

Also Read: OnePlus 7 & One Plus 7 Pro Specs Sheet Surfaced Ahead Of Launch