Oneplus Nord gets Android 11 OxygenOS beta

Now, OnePlus has officially launched the first beta version of OxygenOS 11 runs on Android 11 for OnePlus Nord. The mid-range smartphone released last year and has been trapped in Android 10, months after it came out initially, but it’s the first step forward in terms of bringing the new update to mid-ranger.

The app upgrade is intended for consumers who cannot wait for a stable release to roll out. It also allows the organisation to ensure that there are a small number of bugs when the stable update is rolled out.

The Android 11 Open Beta update is almost 3GB in size, so make sure you’re wired to a Wi-Fi network when you download it. OnePlus also advises that you have at least 30 percent of the battery and 3GB of data left on your device before you start downloading the app upgrade on your OnePlus Nord.

Completely fresh UI graphic aesthetic gives you a more pleasant experience with a variety of detail optimisations.

Enhance the stability of certain third-party apps and improve user experience.

Newly added Perspective clock form, a collaborative design with the Parsons School of Design.

It’s going to adjust according to your phone usage info.

Added the Dark Mode shortcut key, pull it down to allow fast settings.

These updates also include revamped update pad, new media settings, screen recorder, chat previews, and more. The upgrade also includes improved security and better user interface.