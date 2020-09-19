OnePlus is working to bring a “T” update to its OnePlus 8 smartphone. The new upcoming smartphone will come with slightly updated design and specs. This is not the first time, the company has already revealed the smartphones with “T” update. Now, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the OnePlus 8T will launch on October 14.

OnePlus 8T to Launch on October 14

However, the company has not officially revealed the launch date of the phone yet. If we talk about its expected specs, the coming phone will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED panel with an updated 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a punch-hole cutout to house the 32MP selfie camera.

Additionally, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 865. Moreover, the phone will come with two memory variants – 8/12GB RAM. Also, it will have two storage options – 128/256GB storage.

If we talk about its camera, the back camera setup will be similar to the OnePlus 8 with an upgraded 5MP macro lens and an additional 2MP depth helper. Furthermore, the new one will come in a new square-shaped plate underneath.

Moreover, the phone will come with a 4,500mAh battery capacity with 65W Warp charging capabilities.

Unfortunately, this is all that we know so far about the phone. The company has also not revealed any information regarding the specs and price of the phone. We will get more official information about the phone in the coming days. Till then stay tuned for more updates.

