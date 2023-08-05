The OnePlus Open will be the company’s first foldable smartphone. The phone has appeared in many leaks and renders. In the meantime, the company itself confirmed the name. However, a lot of rumours claimed that it got delayed from its initially planned late August introduction, in order to change up the screen maker. Now, OnePlus Open leaked renders revealed major design changes.

A new set of OnePlus Open renders has been leaked today, this one purportedly based on pre-production unit visuals. The aspect ratio of the phone when closed has changed a lot. Now, it looks like a lot of the Oppo Find N2.

OnePlus Open Leaked Renders Show Major Design Changes

It also seems smaller than before. The circular camera island seems to occupy much more of the overall space on the back. However, it will still be larger than the Find N2.

The speakers have been moved around for better audio, and the frame has been tweaked too. The inner display’s selfie camera has moved from the top left corner when in portrait mode to the top right. On the rear, the Hasselblad logo is now just an H, sitting above what could be a ToF or LiDAR sensor.

The alert slider is still in. The fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button. The rear has a faux leather texture.

According to other rumours, the Open will have a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 6.3-inch outer display. Both displays will have a 120 Hz refresh rate. It will also come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Moreover, it will have up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both the main and the ultrawide cameras will have 48 MP sensors, while the telephoto gets 64 MP. The OnePlus Open allegedly has a 4,800 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.

