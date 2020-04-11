OPPO A12 is already in many rumours. Now, OPPO A12 Receives Bluetooth SIG Certification. Basically, it will be an entry-level smartphone. As the phone has appeared in certification, we will get the phone very soon. The phone has appeared with model number CPH2083. Let’s have a look at the revealed specs of the phone.

The upcoming OPPO phone will come with a 6.22-inch HD+ display. It will have 4,230 mAh battery. Other specs include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Moreover, it will have a MediaTek chipset with eight-core CPU running at 2.0Ghz. Most probably, it will be Helio P35.

On the software side, it will come with Android 9 Pie out of the box. In the camera department, there will be a dual camera on the back. It may include a 13MP main camera and a 2MP depth sensor. Whereas, on the front, we will see a 5MP sensor.

One more interesting thing is that, alongside A12, two more Oppo phones were also listed on the Bluetooth SIG with the model number CPH2067 and CPH2069. There is no further information about the phones available yet. OPPO has also not revealed any announce date of the phone. But we hope to get the phone very soon.