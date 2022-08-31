OPPO is all ready to launch a brand new affordable device dubbed Oppo A57e. Around two months ago, OPPO unveiled the OPPO A57 4G which features the MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and a huge battery. Nowadays we are getting cheap processors with massive batteries in low-end smartphones. Now, Oppo is going to launch a new variant of the OPPO A57. The phone is ready to launch in the coming month. Now ahead of the official launch, OPPO A57e specs revealed. Let’s have a look.

OPPO A57e Specs Leaked Ahead of Official Launch

First of all, OPPO A57e will be an affordable phone and will cost around $175. The phone will share the same design just like its sibling. Anyhow there will be some differences in the specs.

The phone will have a thick chin bezel that sits below the display. The Oppo A57e also comes with the volume keys on the left frame, whereas the power button is located on the right side. There is no visible fingerprint scanner. So we can say that it doubles as a power button. The phone has a large rectangle at the back comprising two big holes. It’s a dual camera setup with a 13 MP main snapper, and a second 2 MP depth sensor. There is also a LED flash. For selfies and video calls, the phone will have an 8 MP camera.

Additionally, the phone will have a 6.56-inch HD+ screen with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The phone will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 33 W fast charging which is actually good. Unfortunately, there is no information available about its chipset.

Anyhow, we will get more information about the phone in the coming days. So stay tuned for more updates,

