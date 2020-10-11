Just recently, OPPO has unveiled the A73. Now the company is planning to bring a 5G version of the A73. The 5G version will be available in Europe first. However, OPPO A73 5G Specs, Price, and Images Surface online giving us a hint about the coming phone.

OPPO A73 5G Specs, Price, and Images Surface

First of all, the 5G variant is quite different from the 4G model. A73 5G has a different design and substantial differences to the internals compared to the 4G model.

The 5G version will come with Dimensity 720 chipset whereas the 4G version has the Snapdragon 662 SoC. The 4G model has a 6.44″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen with a waterdrop notch up top. On the other hand, the A73 5G will sport a 6.5″ FHD+ 90Hz LCD. It will have a punch hole in the upper-left corner for the 8MP selfie camera.

Moreover, the 5G version will come with a triple camera setup instead of four cameras. The upcoming phone will lack a 2MP unit. Additionally, the A73 5G has a 4,040 mAh battery with 18W charging speed. Also, it will come with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The rest of the specs of the A73 5G include Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2, side-mounted fingerprint reader, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB-C port, and NFC. Additionally, A73 5G is 7.9mm thick, weighs 177 grams.

As far as its pricing is concerned, it will cost around €299 ($350) in Europe. It will be available in Neon and Black colours. The launch date of the phone is not known yet.

