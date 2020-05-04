OPPO has revealed the A52 and A72 last month. Now, the company has unveiled another variant of its mid-range. The phone has launched in Malaysia. But unfortunately, this is just rebranded A72. It has Snapdragon 665 chipset and 5,000 mAh battery just like A72. Anyways, let’s have a look at the key specs of OPPO A92.

OPPO A92 is Now Official with These Specs

The phone has come with a quad-camera setup at the back. It has a main 48MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP modules. The phone has a 16 MP selfie camera to take beautiful selfies. It has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB storage.

The newly launched smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint reader to make the phone more secure. It has 5,000 mAh powerful battery with 18W fast wired charging. It runs on Color OS 7.1 on top of Android 10. Other Specs include stereo speakers and a headphone jack.

The phone will be available in white and black colour. As far as its price is concerned, the phone will cost around $280. The phone has available for pre-order on OPPO’s official site. Anyhow, the sales will begin on May 9.