OPPO F17 Pro’s gaming-specific features set to outshine all





The mobile gaming experience is heating up with famous games making their way to smartphones. Gaming on smartphones has become the new talk of the town and OPPO is touting the gaming capabilities with its latest smartphone OPPO F17 Pro.

Let’s have a look at what OPPO F17 Pro offers that will make you a pro gamer.

Powerful Chipset

A high-performance chipset renders smooth graphics while providing good frame rates to manage system resources. OPPO F17 Pro packs the MediaTek Helio P95 – an upgraded chipset designed for fast processing. The powerful chipset maintains a perfect balance between efficiency and performance. The brand claims its latest edition to have MediaTek HyperEngine that provides intelligent networking, vivid visuals, and rapid touchscreens making it a smartphone built from the ground up for gamers.

High-end Display

While the chipset plays the most crucial role, the display is where the action takes place. OPPO F17 Pro optimizes every millimetre of the notch surrounding the two front cameras allowing for as much space as possible on an indulgent FHD+ 2400 x 1080-pixel high-resolution screen. It’s 6.43″ Super AMOLED Screen works like magic giving a cinema-quality viewing experience.

Long-lasting Battery

When considering gaming-specific features, another important feature is an efficient battery. OPPO F17 Pro’s 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 goes beyond traditional fast charge to bring fast charging in short periods allowing users to get more out of 4000mAh battery. For example, 5 min charge gives 36 minutes of PUBG gaming allowing users to have a continuous gaming experience.

Anti-Lag Algorithm

Another important aspect usually overlooked is the anti-lag algorithm which is a crucial part of smooth gaming. The anti-lag detects and clears data that causes memory errors, making stutters and freezes less likely allowing users to play like a pro.

With these 3 features, you can enjoy an endless gaming experience without any hassle. The smartphone is now available and can be booked online to experience the ultimate gamethon!