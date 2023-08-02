OPPO is soon going to launch the Find N3. Now just before the launch, the phone has appeared on 3C certification. The listing revealed the phone with model number PHN110. Moreover, OPPO Find N3 will launch with 100W charging support, faster than any other foldable out there.

Additionally, the phone will be shipped with a SuperVOOC VCB7CACH charger with dual USB-A/USB-C plugs. According to sources, the adapter will support 100W for eligible devices, but each port will also offer 50W.

OPPO Find N3 Certification Reveals 100W Charging Support

We hope this charger will support the charging of multiple gadgets. On the other hand, in Huawei’s design one plugged USB cable blocked the other port.

Oppo launched the first Find N with just 33W VOOC 4.0 charging. Later on, it launched the Find N2 with 66W charging. The third iteration is finally reaching flagship rates and power levels. We are hoping the Find N3 will match the Find X6 Pro results, which were 0 to 100% in half an hour. Also, be ready, the phone will also cost higher than its predecessors.

Some rumours have revealed that the company will launch the Find N3 this month. Moreover, it will bring wireless charging alongside. OPPO has not confirmed the launch date of the phone yet. But we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it. So stay tuned.

