The Find N2 Flip was Oppo’s first take at a clamshell foldable phone and it came as a worthy adversary to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4. Now, the company is working on its next foldable smartphone, Find N3 Flip. The phone has already appeared in many leaks and renders revealing the design of the phone. However now, a new leak has revealed the design changes of OPPO Find N3 Flip.

The famous leakster Digital Chat Station and Pricebaba revealed an updated look from the previously shared renders from earlier this year.

OPPO Find N3 Flip Leaked Renders Revealed Design Changes

The big change from the new renders is the camera island which is now shown as a ring housing the three sensors and Hasselblad branding. The tall cover screen displays appear to be the same size and shape as on the Find N2 Flip. In terms of specs, Find N3 Flip will feature a 6.8-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will have a 3.26-inch AMOLED cover screen.

The camera ring will house a 50MP main cam (IMX890) with OIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide module and a 32MP telephoto lens. On the software side, we will get ColorOS 14 based on Android 13. Find N3 Flip is also certified to carry 100W fast charging this time around u from the 33W on its predecessor.

Some rumours have revealed that the company will launch the Find N3 this month. OPPO has not confirmed the launch date of the phone yet. But we will update you as soon as we will get more information about it. So stay tuned.

