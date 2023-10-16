OPPO Find N3 will Launch on the Same Day as the OnePlus Open

Foldable smartphones have gained significant popularity in the mobile industry. This trend is expected to persist in the coming years. However, there are notable brands, like OnePlus, that have yet to embrace this trend. Despite some initial delays, OnePlus is set to unveil its first foldable device on October 19. Interestingly, OPPO is also planning to launch its own flagship foldable, the Find N3, on the same day.

Recently, live images of Oppo’s book-style foldable device have emerged, showing a design that bears some resemblance to the OnePlus Open, based on leaked renders and official teasers.

Find N3 will launch on the same day as the OnePlus Open

The reliable source Evleaks on X revealed the images and a brief video. The video provides a comprehensive look at the Oppo device, even including details such as the SIM ejector tool and the positioning of the SIM tray next to the USB-C port. Pete Lau, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer and the founder of OnePlus has confirmed that the Find N3 and the OnePlus Open are essentially the same devices, differing only in branding.

OPPO Find N3, in gold, in the wild. pic.twitter.com/tFIl9c1o27 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 13, 2023

We already knew that OnePlus had plans to introduce its own foldable smartphone. Initially, there were reports of a potential August 29 launch, but supply chain issues pushed the release to October 19. On the other hand, Oppo is no stranger to book-type foldables. Find N3 is a successor to the Oppo Find N2, with the company entering this segment in late 2021 with the Find N.

The OnePlus Open launch event will commence at 11 AM (ET) on October 19. However, the Oppo Find N3 announcement will begin earlier at 2:30 PM (GMT+8) or 2 AM (ET). This early launch might be due to the fact that Oppo has two foldables to unveil for the global market: the Find N3 and its clamshell counterpart, the Find N3 Flip, which was previously introduced in China in August.

OnePlus’ first foldable will cost $1,699, just $100 less than the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold.

If the leaks leading up to the Find N3’s global debut hold true, the device will feature a 7.82-inch inner OLED screen. It will come with a resolution of 2,268 x 2,440 and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. It will also have a 6.31-inch 2,484 x 1,116 external display. This would make the Find N3 slightly larger than the 7.6-inch inner screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Additionally, Find N3 and OnePlus Open will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will have a 4,800mAh battery with 67W fast wired charging, and at least 256GB of storage in the base model.