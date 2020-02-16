We had already known that the OPPO Find X2 Pro was scheduled to launch at MWC 2020. Due to the Coronavirus concern, GSMA has cancelled out the event. Because of which, Find X2 Pro launch has also postponed. There is no news when the phone will launch now. But we hope to get it very soon. Now just before the launch, Find X2 Pro shines on Geekbench.

OPPO Find X2 Pro shines on Geekbench with 12GB RAM

The listing has also revealed some key specs of the phone as well. First of all, the phone will come with Snapdragon 865 SoC. Moreover, it will have 12 GB of RAM and Android 10 out of the box.

Furthermore, the phone will have a 120Hz refresh rate on the screen and QHD resolution. According to some rumours, the phone will come with a 48 MP main camera with a Sony sensor. Also, it will have 65W charging support.

Moreover, phone scores 913 as single-core test and multi-core score of 3,308. These are the highest numbers any android phone has got on Geekbench 5.

As far as the launch date of the phone is concerned, we may get the phone by the end of this month.