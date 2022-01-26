OnePlus to launch 10 Ultra with OPPO camera technology

OnePlus could be working on a brand new flagship smartphone 10 Ultra to compete with the best of the iPhone 13 Pro and the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the ultra-premium sector.

According to reports, OnePlus is working on a “ultra flagship” smartphone, which might be released in the second half of this year. When it is launched, it will be positioned higher in the company’s lineup than the newly released OnePlus 10 Pro.

According to the fresh leak, OnePlus will use Oppo’s MariSilicon X NPU, which has its own photo processing ISP. Other significant features of the OnePlus 10 Ultra may be the same as with Oppo’s upcoming Find X5 Pro Plus, but we haven’t been informed what they are. The10 Ultra is expected to be released in the second part of the year, so there’s still time for more information to emerge.

It would be interesting to see how OnePlus manages to entice consumers with a market-leading ultra-premium product 10 Ultra. The OnePlus 10 Pro is now available and boasts a number of impressive features. A 48-megapixel Hasselblad camera, Qualcomm’s newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, and up to 12GB RAM are among the features. Its most expensive model, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, costs CNY 5,299, which makes147,000 PKR.