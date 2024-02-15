Following Vivo’s entry in 2022 with its foldable smartphone lineup, Oppo entered the foldable phone market in 2021. Vivo’s foldable offerings have been primarily targeted at the Chinese market. Both companies have consistently introduced new foldable devices. However, according to a recent report, both Oppo and Vivo have purportedly decided to exit the foldable market.

If this information is accurate, it raises questions about whether OnePlus will proceed with its plans for a new foldable phone. Meanwhile, Huawei is reportedly focusing on developing its tri-foldable phone. It is worth noting that Samsung is actively working on a phone with a rollable display.

Currently, there has been no official confirmation from Oppo and Vivo regarding their speculated withdrawal from the foldable phone market. Consequently, it would be prudent to await additional reports to gain clarity on the matter. The initial report suggests that Oppo and Vivo may be considering this move due to a notable decrease in their market share within the foldable phone industry last year.

Huawei is recognized as an early innovator in the foldable phone market. It is purportedly in the process of developing a tri-foldable device with a distinctive Z-shaped design. It aims to target the tablet PC market. Huawei’s ambitious goal is to achieve annual sales of over 130 million units for this innovative device.

Apple’s iPad holds a commanding 40 percent market share, securing its dominance in the tablet PC market. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab follows closely behind with a 19 percent market share. In light of Huawei’s strides in foldable device development, both Apple and Samsung are reportedly intensifying their efforts to enhance their foldable product offerings.

In 2023, Samsung maintained its dominance in the foldable phone segment, commanding a substantial 66 percent market share. Reports suggest that Samsung is expanding its innovation pipeline by exploring the development of a rollable display phone and potentially a tri-foldable phone. On the other hand, Apple is rumored to be venturing into the foldable phone arena with its first horizontally foldable device. However, it is anticipated to enter production by 2026.

Stay tuned for further updates if you are an enthusiast of triple-folding smartphones.